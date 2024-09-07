Sports
Roughriders’ Noah Zerr Takes on Starting Role
Noah Zerr, a native of Langenburg, Saskatchewan, is set to make his first career start with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in their upcoming game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
This opportunity is particularly significant for Zerr, as he has been a lifelong fan of the Roughriders. “It’s huge. It’s my first opportunity to start in this league and it’s with the hometown team,” said Zerr. “It’s really exciting to be in that starting role finally.”
Due to injuries sustained by fellow offensive linemen, including centre Peter Godber and guard Zack Fry, Zerr now finds himself among the starting five offensive linemen as the team prepares for the Labour Day Classic rematch.
Reflecting on the circumstances, Zerr expressed the challenges faced when teammates are injured, yet emphasized the importance of the next-man-up mentality. “It was heartbreaking to see Peter on the ground, but at the end of the day, it’s about fighting for the guys beside you,” he explained.
Having now gained experience in a game situation, Zerr noted how meaningful it was to compete in the Labour Day Classic. “Labour Day is a special moment. I think stepping in there, it was like a fever dream,” he remarked.
The Roughriders currently face multiple injuries on the offensive line, including players like Jermarcus Hardrick and Jacob Brammer. Despite these challenges, Zerr is focused on making his mark. “It’s one of those jobs that has a bunch of turmoil, but when it pays off, it really pays off. I think it’s paying off for me now,” he stated.
Now in his third CFL season, Zerr believes that the accumulation of hard work has prepared him for this moment. Previously selected by the B.C. Lions in the 2022 CFL Draft, he has dressed for previous games, marking his commitment to the sport.
As the Roughriders look to secure a win after facing losses, Zerr emphasized the team’s determination. “We want to win every week. We have the talent in the room to win every week,” he concluded.
