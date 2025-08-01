Round Rock City Council Approves Revised Housing Project Plans

Round Rock, Texas — The Round Rock City Council unanimously approved updated plans for a new residential project on July 10. The Arte development, proposed by W.B. Property Group, is located south of Downtown near the intersection of South Mays and East Logan streets.

Originally approved in 2022, the project was planned to include up to 410 apartment units and 19 townhomes on 11.25 acres. However, the recent amendments reduce the project to a maximum of 350 apartment units in buildings up to five stories and a mix of six townhomes or duplexes, along with surface parking.

Had the council rejected the amendment, the previous plans would have remained in effect. The project will have two access points, with city staff evaluating modifications to improve traffic flow in alignment with nearby streets. Due to its location near creek property, the project must adhere to guidelines from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

City leaders emphasize the revitalization of Downtown as a long-term goal, responding to community input. Current development strategies seek to establish at least 1,000 housing units within a quarter-mile of Main Street to help meet growing housing needs.

Round Rock residents have raised concerns regarding the project’s position on a floodplain, particularly after recent floods in Central Texas. Brad Dushkin, the city’s director of planning and development services, stated that a floodplain analysis will be required before any construction permits can be issued.

Michael Thane, executive director of utilities and environmental services, assured residents that the city is actively constructing Dams in the area to manage floodwaters. Officials from W.B. Property Group mentioned they may incorporate a public trail along the creek as part of the project.

The council also greenlit initial plans to rezone 2 acres on Gattis School Road from a general office zoning district to a public facilities district, allowing for a church to remain at the location. Additionally, a temporary speed limit reduction from 35 mph to 25 mph will be implemented during construction on the Immortal Ten Bridge, ensuring safety while improvements are made.