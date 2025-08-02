Rowdy Gaines Calls for Change Amid Challenges in American Swimming

SINGAPORE — Rowdy Gaines, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, did not hold back during an interview with The Associated Press regarding the troubled state of American swimming. In light of the world championships taking place in Singapore, he emphasized the need for significant adjustments in the program.

The American team has struggled this week, battling a bout of “acute gastroenteritis” that originated from a training camp in Thailand before their arrival in Singapore. Despite managing to secure three gold medals on Saturday, the team’s overall performance has fallen below expectations, leading to increased scrutiny.

Gaines described USA Swimming as “rudderless,” pointing to the absence of a CEO for over a year as a major factor in the team’s difficulties. “Can you imagine any corporation going for a year without a CEO?” he remarked, illustrating the pressing need for leadership. The United States had a disappointing showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they won only eight gold medals, their lowest since the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

In a more hopeful note, Gaines noted positive communication with the national team director Greg Meehan, who took on his role four months ago and is also the head coach in Singapore. “Greg and I have been going back and forth in a very positive way,” Gaines said.

Despite the challenges, he believes Meehan can guide the team effectively, though acknowledges that he has little time to reshape the squad ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Gaines raised questions regarding the choice of Thailand as a training location, expressing concern that American athletes face stiff competition from countries that are increasingly capable of beating them.

Gaines noted the prospective talent among American male swimmers, mentioning Luca Urlando, the 200 butterfly champion and the only American man to win gold in the first five days of the championships. He also indicated that the women’s team is already performing well.

Continuing his critique of the current American swimming landscape, Gaines pointed out an apparent sense of entitlement among some young athletes, suggesting they must adopt a more serious approach toward competitions.

“I think there needs to be a more focused attitude on the task at hand,” he said. Additionally, he highlighted the mental challenges swimmers face in the post-Olympic year, a sentiment shared among athletes globally.

Gaines wrapped up by reiterating the necessity of effective leadership within USA Swimming, calling for a complete overhaul of the organization. “There needs to be some great leadership. Whoever they hire as CEO needs to be the leader that is sorely needed,” he concluded.