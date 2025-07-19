Rowdy Tellez Joins Texas Rangers Roster for All-Star Break Opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran first baseman Rowdy Tellez has officially joined the Texas Rangers roster and is set to play in their first game after the All-Star break against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

The Rangers had a vacant spot on their 26-man active roster, allowing for Tellez’s addition without making a corresponding move. This comes after first baseman Jake Burger was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left quad strain earlier in the week.

In addition to Burger’s injury, the Rangers have also sidelined outfielder Sam Haggerty, placing him on the 10-day IL with left ankle inflammation retroactive to Tuesday. To fill in, they selected Cody Freeman, a fourth-round draft pick in 2019, from Triple-A Round Rock. Freeman is looking to make his major league debut and was hitting .315 with 12 homers during his time in the minors.

Tellez, 30, is making his fifth appearance with a major league team. He signed with the Seattle Mariners this past February but struggled, hitting just .208 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs over 62 games before being designated for assignment and later released. After signing a minor league deal with the Rangers on July 5, he has performed well at Round Rock.

“They called me up, and I try to make an impact in a positive way,” Tellez said about his promotion.

Throughout his career since debuting with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018, Tellez has recorded a .232 batting average with 116 home runs and 346 RBIs. The Rangers are hopeful that his experience will help fill the gap left by Burger’s absence.

Meanwhile, Burger, who was acquired from Miami in December, had a batting average of .228 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 75 games before being placed on the IL for the second time this season.