Sports
Rowdy Tellez Joins Texas Rangers Roster for All-Star Break Opener
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran first baseman Rowdy Tellez has officially joined the Texas Rangers roster and is set to play in their first game after the All-Star break against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.
The Rangers had a vacant spot on their 26-man active roster, allowing for Tellez’s addition without making a corresponding move. This comes after first baseman Jake Burger was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left quad strain earlier in the week.
In addition to Burger’s injury, the Rangers have also sidelined outfielder Sam Haggerty, placing him on the 10-day IL with left ankle inflammation retroactive to Tuesday. To fill in, they selected Cody Freeman, a fourth-round draft pick in 2019, from Triple-A Round Rock. Freeman is looking to make his major league debut and was hitting .315 with 12 homers during his time in the minors.
Tellez, 30, is making his fifth appearance with a major league team. He signed with the Seattle Mariners this past February but struggled, hitting just .208 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs over 62 games before being designated for assignment and later released. After signing a minor league deal with the Rangers on July 5, he has performed well at Round Rock.
“They called me up, and I try to make an impact in a positive way,” Tellez said about his promotion.
Throughout his career since debuting with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018, Tellez has recorded a .232 batting average with 116 home runs and 346 RBIs. The Rangers are hopeful that his experience will help fill the gap left by Burger’s absence.
Meanwhile, Burger, who was acquired from Miami in December, had a batting average of .228 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 75 games before being placed on the IL for the second time this season.
Recent Posts
- South Carolina Stars Shine in 2025 WNBA All-Star Game
- Rowdy Tellez Joins Texas Rangers Roster for All-Star Break Opener
- John Cena, Cody Rhodes Contract Signing Highlights SmackDown
- Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Southern California Counties
- Blackpink Expands K-Pop Legacy with Solo Projects and Reunion Tour
- Yankees Add Rico Garcia to Roster as Eovaldi Receives Bonus
- Phillies Eye Trades Amid Bullpen Adjustments as Deadline Approaches
- Argentina Women’s Team Aims for Second Copa América Win Against Chile
- Ogwumike Shines as Storm Beats Valkyries 67-58
- Top South Carolina QB Target Duckworth Commits After Full Circle Journey
- Model Reacts to Phone Theft with Emotional Social Media Outcry
- John MacArthur, Influential Preacher, Dies at 86
- Ben Martin Leads Barracuda Championship After Round One
- Waymo Doubles Robotaxi Service Area in Austin Amid Competition
- Orioles Face Rays as Crucial Trade Deadline Approaches
- Jalen Hurts Criticized as NFL’s Ninth-Best Quarterback
- Wichita Woman Killed in Domestic Stabbing, Suspect Arrested
- Guardians Host A’s for Critical Three-Game Series This Weekend
- Nine Governors Demand Change at PJM Interconnection Amid Electric Cost Concerns
- Yankees Face Braves While Giants Battle Blue Jays on July 18