Entertainment
J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
London, England – J.K. Rowling announced her excitement for the upcoming HBO adaptation of her Harry Potter series, claiming the first two episodes are ‘So, So, So Good!’ The series, set to start filming this summer and premiere in 2026, aims to reboot the original novels, dedicating one season to each of the seven books.
In a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, Rowling revealed her enthusiasm after reading the initial episodes. She mentioned, ‘I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers’ but clarified that she is not writing the show herself.
HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys also addressed the series during an appearance on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast. He emphasized that working with Rowling is not unprecedented for HBO, as they have collaborated for 25 years, including the C.B. Strike series. Bloys defended Rowling’s personal views, saying, ‘Those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them.’
Despite a backlash from some fans over Rowling’s past comments on transgender issues, Bloys assured that the focus remains on the story’s positive themes of love and self-acceptance. He remarked, ‘It’s pretty clear that those are her personal views. Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything.’
Rowling’s involvement includes her role as an executive producer for the series, which Deadline previously reported. Bloys stated that her insights would be beneficial as the show progresses, highlighting the commitment to a faithful adaptation of the beloved books.
