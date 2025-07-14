Roxanne Perez Links Gunther’s Theme to ‘Baby Shark’ in Hilarious Workout Story

ATLANTA, Ga. — WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez shared a funny memory about her niece during a recent appearance on Sheamus‘ YouTube series, Celtic Warrior Workouts.

While discussing their workout, Perez recounted how her niece, new to WWE, connected Gunther‘s intense entrance music to the children’s favorite, ‘Baby Shark.’ This amusing mishap has stuck with Perez, who now finds it impossible to hear Gunther’s theme without associating it with the playful melody.

“You know what’s funny? Maybe last week, my niece was watching, and my sister calls me,” Perez said. “She’s like, funniest thing just happened. Gunther, it’s the first time she watched Gunther. His music starts playing, and it’s like, da-da, da, and my niece goes, it’s Baby Shark!”

Throughout the anecdote, Perez expressed how her niece started singing ‘Baby Shark’ as Gunther’s music played during an episode of Monday Night Raw. “Now I can’t un-hear it. Every time I hear Gunther’s theme song, I hear Baby Shark,” she added with a laugh.

This week, Perez will shift her focus from lighthearted family moments to a serious title defense at WWE Evolution 2025. She is set to team up with Raquel Rodriguez to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships as part of The Judgment Day.

They will face fierce competition in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match against teams including Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Sol Ruca and Zaria, and The Kabuki Warriors. WWE Evolution 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Viewers in the U.S. can watch live on Peacock, while international audiences can catch the event on Netflix.