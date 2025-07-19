Roy Wood Jr. Shares Hilarious Story of Willie Brown’s Show Heist

San Francisco, CA — Stand-up comic and former “Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. recently recounted an amusing encounter with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. During one of Wood’s shows, Brown allegedly attended without a ticket and took a CD from the merchandise booth.

Wood, who has toured various prestigious venues in San Francisco, shared the story in a Twitter thread. He described the moment Brown arrived at his sold-out show, introducing himself to the doorman with, “Willie Brown on every list.” According to Wood, his name was not on the list, yet the doorman allowed him entry.

“THEN after the show, he came up to my merch table, took a CD w/o paying, then shook my hand and said ‘You just met Willie Brown, You want a picture?’” Wood tweeted. He noted that before he could respond, Brown vanished into the night.

Despite the free ticket and the merchandise grab, Wood found it hard to be upset. He described Brown as “so charming” that he couldn’t hold a grudge. “No date, no homeboys, no security detail. Just the mayor out by himself showing up to yo show for free and stealing yo shit,” Wood added, delighting his followers with the story.

Wood’s recollections humorously highlight the well-known charisma of Willie Brown, leaving fans laughing at the antics of the ever-controversial politician.