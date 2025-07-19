Entertainment
Roy Wood Jr. Shares Hilarious Story of Willie Brown’s Show Heist
San Francisco, CA — Stand-up comic and former “Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. recently recounted an amusing encounter with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown. During one of Wood’s shows, Brown allegedly attended without a ticket and took a CD from the merchandise booth.
Wood, who has toured various prestigious venues in San Francisco, shared the story in a Twitter thread. He described the moment Brown arrived at his sold-out show, introducing himself to the doorman with, “Willie Brown on every list.” According to Wood, his name was not on the list, yet the doorman allowed him entry.
“THEN after the show, he came up to my merch table, took a CD w/o paying, then shook my hand and said ‘You just met Willie Brown, You want a picture?’” Wood tweeted. He noted that before he could respond, Brown vanished into the night.
Despite the free ticket and the merchandise grab, Wood found it hard to be upset. He described Brown as “so charming” that he couldn’t hold a grudge. “No date, no homeboys, no security detail. Just the mayor out by himself showing up to yo show for free and stealing yo shit,” Wood added, delighting his followers with the story.
Wood’s recollections humorously highlight the well-known charisma of Willie Brown, leaving fans laughing at the antics of the ever-controversial politician.
Recent Posts
- Rublev, Nava Advance as Dark Horse Upsets Davidovich Fokina in Los Cabos
- Bluecoats Shine in DCI Season with Major Wins in Texas
- Bob Odenkirk Returns to Action in Nobody 2 Trailer
- Blood Orange Announces New Album ‘Essex Honey’ and Releases Two Songs
- Ben Affleck’s Directing Journey Faces Setbacks with DC Universe Commitments
- Usyk to Fight in Ukraine Before Retirement, Faces Dubois on July 19
- SpaceX Set for Starlink 17-3 Launch Friday Night
- Astros to Face Mariners in Crucial AL West Showdown
- Brewers Midseason Honors Highlight Key Performers in 2025 Season
- Pegasus Airlines Offers 50% Discount on Roundtrip Tickets to Northern Cyprus
- Atlético de San Luis Hosts Monterrey in Exciting Liga MX Matchup
- Nashville Meteorologist Launches Weather Balloon Amid Funding Worries
- Jesse McCartney to Perform in Ashwaubenon This July
- Niyama Private Islands Maldives Reveals Bold Transformation
- Jack McBrayer Returns to Host ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Season 2
- Shocking Cast Changes Announced for Fire Country Season 4
- Perseid Meteor Shower Set to Dazzle on August 12-13, 2025
- Roger Ebert Praises Clint Eastwood’s ‘Hereafter’ for Its Humanity
- Trump’s Border Czar Declares ‘No More Amnesty’ for Immigrants
- NBA Draft 2026: Top Players to Watch Revealed