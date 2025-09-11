Royal Caribbean Cancels All Stops at Labadee, Haiti Through Spring 2026

MIAMI, Fla. — Royal Caribbean has announced the suspension of all stops at its popular private destination, Labadee, Haiti, effective immediately until at least spring 2026. The cruise line made this decision due to ongoing security concerns and escalating violence in the surrounding area.

The change affects numerous upcoming itineraries with replacement stops now scheduled at destinations such as Grand Turk in Turks and Caicos, Nassau in the Bahamas, Falmouth in Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel, Mexico. Some cruise itineraries will also include an extra day at sea instead of the Labadee visit.

A notice sent to travelers stated, “We have been monitoring the evolving situation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and out of an abundance of caution, we’re cancelling our visits to Labadee. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause—your safety is our top priority. We appreciate your understanding.” The cancellation is in place until at least May 2026.

Haiti, located on the island of Hispaniola, has been facing a deteriorating security situation, particularly in Port-au-Prince, where gangs have taken control of large areas. The U.S. State Department currently has Haiti under a Level 4 advisory, warning against all travel to the country due to severe civil unrest, violent crime, and kidnapping threats.

In July 2023, the State Department ordered non-emergency personnel to leave Haiti, as the country has been under a State of Emergency since March 2024 due to the escalating violence. Royal Caribbean had already placed a moratorium on Labadee visits last year due to safety concerns.

Travelers with bookings previously scheduled for Labadee will receive a refund for shore excursions through their SeaPass Account as an onboard credit. Royal Caribbean will notify passengers of their new itineraries, minimizing impact on planned vacations.