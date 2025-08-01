Royal Caribbean Suspends Visits to Labadee Amid Safety Concerns

MIAMI, Fla. — Royal Caribbean has announced the cancellation of all port stops at its private destination of Labadee, Haiti, through October 31, 2025. The decision affects five cruise ships that were scheduled to visit Labadee in the coming three months.

The cruise line notified travel advisors via an email stating, “We have been monitoring the evolving situation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and out of an abundance of caution, we’re canceling our visits to Labadee through October 31st.”

In place of Labadee, the Freedom of the Seas will now make a stop in Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos. For Oasis of the Seas, new stops will vary, with changes in port order on some sailings. Ports such as Nassau, St. Kitts, and Costa Maya will now be included. Additionally, three cruises on Oasis of the Seas will substitute Falmouth with either Cozumel or Roatan.

Similarly, the Adventures of the Seas will replace its scheduled stop in Labadee with visits to Nassau, Grand Cayman, or Grand Turk. Passengers affected by these changes are advised to contact their travel agents for updates.

Labadee, Haiti, is one of two private destinations operated by Royal Caribbean. The cruise line is also expanding its offerings with plans for new private ports in the Caribbean and The Bahamas, including Perfect Day Mexico, Lelepa, and two Royal Beach Clubs in Nassau and Cozumel.

This change comes as Royal Caribbean prioritizes passenger safety amid uncertain conditions in the region.