Sports
Royal Family Celebrates Lionesses’ UEFA Championship Victory in London
London, England – The British royal family welcomed the victorious Lionesses back to London following their 2025 UEFA European Women’s Championship win against Spain. The team celebrated their triumph in front of Buckingham Palace on Monday, capturing the excitement of thousands of supporters.
Among the cheering crowd were Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their three children, marking a rare public appearance for the family. The occasion featured Christopher, 9, Sienna, 3, and their baby sister, Athena, for the first time together in such a setting.
Beatrice wore a cream knit sweater layered over a colorful boho-patterned sundress, complemented by strawberry-red flats. Meanwhile, Edo chose a relaxed look with a sky-blue button-up shirt, olive-green slacks, and a maroon hat while carrying baby Athena in a cute bubblegum-pink onesie.
For the celebratory event, Sienna donned a matching pink dress, while Christopher sported a blue T-shirt and relaxed jeans, mirroring his father’s style.
The Lionesses secured their championship victory against Spain on Sunday in Switzerland, drawing a notable audience, including Spain’s royal family who also attended the match. The energy of their win was palpable as fans and royals alike celebrated these remarkable athletes who continue to inspire young soccer players around the world.
Recent Posts
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next
- Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota
- Antonio Gates Honored Amid Chargers’ Disappointing Season
- Texas Rangers Confirm Adolis García Trade Rumors Are False
- Astros’ Paredes Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Hamstring Tear