Royal Family Celebrates Lionesses’ UEFA Championship Victory in London

London, England – The British royal family welcomed the victorious Lionesses back to London following their 2025 UEFA European Women’s Championship win against Spain. The team celebrated their triumph in front of Buckingham Palace on Monday, capturing the excitement of thousands of supporters.

Among the cheering crowd were Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their three children, marking a rare public appearance for the family. The occasion featured Christopher, 9, Sienna, 3, and their baby sister, Athena, for the first time together in such a setting.

Beatrice wore a cream knit sweater layered over a colorful boho-patterned sundress, complemented by strawberry-red flats. Meanwhile, Edo chose a relaxed look with a sky-blue button-up shirt, olive-green slacks, and a maroon hat while carrying baby Athena in a cute bubblegum-pink onesie.

For the celebratory event, Sienna donned a matching pink dress, while Christopher sported a blue T-shirt and relaxed jeans, mirroring his father’s style.

The Lionesses secured their championship victory against Spain on Sunday in Switzerland, drawing a notable audience, including Spain’s royal family who also attended the match. The energy of their win was palpable as fans and royals alike celebrated these remarkable athletes who continue to inspire young soccer players around the world.