Royal Family Mourns Katharine, Duchess of Kent, in Historic Funeral

London, England – The British royal family gathered at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025, to mourn Katharine, Duchess of Kent, who passed away on September 4 at the age of 92. This event marked a significant moment in history as it was the first Catholic funeral for a member of the British royal family in modern times.

The service was attended by King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and other close family members. Queen Camilla was unable to attend due to acute sinusitis and expressed her regrets through a Buckingham Palace statement, sending thoughts and prayers to the Duke of Kent and his family.

Katharine was married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. She was received into the Roman Catholic Church in 1994, which made her funeral at Westminster Cathedral, built in 1903, particularly historic.

The Requiem Mass included a message read from Pope Leo XIV, praising the Duchess for her dedication to her charitable work and her compassion for those in need. The service was deeply personal, filled with music, including pieces by Mozart, chosen by the Duchess herself.

Attendees included friends and military representatives, underscoring her advocacy for charitable causes, particularly in music education and homelessness. The royal standard adorned her coffin, which was crafted from English willow, symbolizing her Yorkshire roots.

Following the mass, Katharine’s coffin was taken to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore in Windsor, where many royals, including the late Queen Elizabeth II’s uncle, are laid to rest. Katharine’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace on September 5, describing her peaceful passing at Kensington Palace surrounded by family.

In a moment of unity, union flags were flown at half-mast at royal residences to honor her memory, reflecting the deep sorrow felt by the royal family and the public alike.