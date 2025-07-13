Royal Portrush Golf Club Set for 153rd Open Championship in 2025

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Royal Portrush Golf Club is preparing to host the 153rd Open Championship from July 17 to 20, 2025. This prestigious tournament returns to the iconic Dunluce Links, following the successful event in 2019 that saw Shane Lowry claim victory in front of enthusiastic crowds.

Royal Portrush is celebrated as one of the finest links courses in the British Isles. It was a risk to reintegrate Portrush into the Open rota after a 68-year absence, but the excitement and engagement from fans proved its worth. The scenic course, known for its rugged terrain and stunning views, creates a unique golfing experience that differentiates it from other Open venues.

The course is characterized by its challenging layout, which includes dramatic elevation changes and strategically placed bunkers. Players face demanding holes that require precise shot-making, especially on the first tee, where out-of-bounds lurks on both sides. The green’s false front punishes any miscalculations on the approach.

Throughout the course’s history, Northern Irish golfers have thrived, with champions like Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington, and Darren Clarke. As the Open Championship takes center stage in 2025, anticipation builds for what might unfold on the famed links.

The excitement culminates on the 18th hole, a challenging dogleg right that leads to a well-guarded green. Fans await to see which golfer will capture the coveted Claret Jug, making history at this remarkable venue.