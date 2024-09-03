Business
Royalmount Complex Opens Its Doors to Media Ahead of Public Reveal
Located at the intersection of Decarie and Highway 40 in Mont-Royal, the Royalmount shopping complex opened its doors to media representatives on Tuesday, with the public set to discover the venue on Thursday.
This initial phase of the project includes various restaurants, parks, and urban art. Under an expansive glass canopy, the future luxury shopping promenade will host brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co, and Saint Laurent. The developer, Carbonleo, had announced the plan in the autumn of 2022.
Subsequent phases of the project are designed to transform the area into a reimagined neighborhood. According to Carbonleo’s website, this company is also responsible for developing Le Quartier Dix30 in Brossard. Future plans include an aquarium (expected to open in late 2025), movie theaters, office towers, and residential housing.
However, the construction of 4,000 to 5,000 housing units faces opposition from Mont-Royal’s administration. Mayor Peter Malouf questions the benefits these residential towers would bring to the city’s 21,439 residents, who live in a garden city in the heart of Montreal.
During the media event, Andrew Lutfy, CEO of Carbonleo, assured journalists that in ten years, thousands of individuals would reside at Royalmount, alongside premier office towers where thousands of workers would thrive, hopefully enjoying a game of basketball before heading to work.
Situated less than a ten-minute walk from Royalmount, De la Savane metro station will be linked to the shopping complex by a walkover above Decarie Highway. According to the company’s figures, the metro station’s ridership is expected to rise from 1.5 million to approximately 15 million annually.
However, the increase in traffic that this new infrastructure could bring raises concerns in an area already facing automobile congestion. To improve vehicular access, Carbonleo has invested $20 million to add two lanes to Chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse.
Announced in 2015, the Royalmount project as a whole is estimated to be worth nearly $10 billion. The first phase, which began construction in 2019, has already cost over $1 billion.
This development represents one of the largest private infrastructure projects currently under construction in North America.
Recent Posts
- Firewalk Studios Takes Concord Offline Following Poor Reception
- Australian Athletes Shine at 2024 Paris Paralympics
- Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney Face Off in Season Opener
- India Shines at the Paris Paralympics 2024
- Florida State Offense Struggles in Post-Jordan Travis Era
- School Cash Online: A Secure Payment Solution for Parents
- Google Doodle Celebrates Wheelchair Tennis at the Paris Paralympics 2024
- Hit ‘Em Fore Hospice Golf Fundraiser Announced
- Rift Between Basketball Legends Nancy Lieberman and Sheryl Swoopes Over Caitlin Clark Comments
- Ontario SPCA Seeks Volunteers for Humane Education Program
- Njabulo Blom Loaned to Kaizer Chiefs F.C. from St. Louis CITY SC
- Jawa Motorcycles Launches New 350 Jawa 42 FJ Model
- Royalmount Complex Opens Its Doors to Media Ahead of Public Reveal
- Edmonton Oilers Secure Historic Contract Extension with Leon Draisaitl
- Chelsea and Crystal Palace Share Points in Thrilling Encounter
- Indian Team Prepares to Face Mauritius in Intercontinental Cup
- Celebrating Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s Birth Anniversary with Drawing Activities
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Share Heartwarming Maternity Photoshoot Amidst Pregnancy Speculations
- Fire Incident at Château Frontenac in Quebec
- Florida State Seminoles Football Team Faces Challenging Start to the Season