Royals Aim for Series Sweep Against Struggling White Sox

KANSAS CITY, MO — The Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox this week, hoping to secure a clean sweep and strengthen their playoff ambitions. The matchup comes at Kauffman Stadium, where the Royals need victories to boost their record against a team that has struggled throughout the season.

The Royals, currently sitting at 60-61, have had success against the White Sox this season, winning 5 of 7 games. They made the playoffs last year in part by dominating their games against a weak White Sox team. This year, the White Sox have not improved significantly, sporting a disappointing record of 44-77.

As they enter the series, the Royals are ranked near the bottom in both scoring and pitching, with 3.77 runs scored per game and a 3.88 runs allowed per game. In contrast, the White Sox struggle even more offensively, ranking 27th in run production with 3.82 runs per game.

Recent performances highlight the White Sox’s inconsistency. They had a brief resurgence in July but have lost eight of their last ten games. This decline comes after a disastrous road record of 18-41, despite winning four of their last five road series.

Some standout players include rookie Colson Montgomery, who is on a hot streak, recently hitting 10 home runs in just 20 games. However, the team faces challenges, like Miguel Vargas’s low batting average of .256 and Luis Robert Jr.’s struggles against right-handed pitchers.

On the pitching side, the Royals are looking to capitalize on the White Sox’s pitching difficulties. The White Sox bullpen has the fewest saves in Major League Baseball, with only 17 saves and leading to 17 blown saves overall.

With the playoffs looming, the Royals are aware that they need a decisive sweep to stay viable in the Wild Card race. Time is running out for both teams, but for the Royals, this series may define their season and their postseason push.