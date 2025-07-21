Royals and Cubs Clash at Wrigley with Trade Rumors Looming

CHICAGO, IL — The Kansas City Royals will face off against the Chicago Cubs this week at Wrigley Field. The three-game series begins Monday, July 21, 2025, with the Royals having a 48-52 record while the Cubs stand at 59-40.

This matchup comes after the Royals swept the Cubs back in 2021, but they have struggled against them lately, losing the series for two consecutive years. The Cubs, who have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons, are currently second in MLB standings and are entering this series after winning 10 of their last 15 games, including series victories over the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox this past week.

The Cubs boast an impressive offense this season, driven by Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is enjoying a breakout year with a lot of buzz as the trade deadline approaches. Crow-Armstrong is one of the league leaders in fWAR and is on track to potentially join the 30/30 club, soon to be the first Cubs player to do so since Sammy Sosa. Yet, one drawback to Crow-Armstrong is his low on-base percentage due to minimal walks.

Alongside Crow-Armstrong, All-Star Kyle Tucker, acquired from the Astros last offseason, has also shown stellar performance, ranking high in walks. Michael Busch has emerged as one of the Cubs’ assets, hitting an impressive .328 with 13 homers in his last 39 games. Other contributors include Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki, both contributing to a diverse and potent lineup.

For the Royals, there’s a sense of urgency as they consider being sellers at the trade deadline. Starting pitcher Seth Lugo may be one of the players at risk of being dealt, depending on their performance in the upcoming series. The Royals need to find a winning streak to avoid such decisions.

The Cubs will start reliever Ryan Brasier on Monday, shifting to former starter Ben Brown for bulk innings. The Royals plan to call up veteran Rich Hill to pitch on Tuesday against Matthew Boyd, an All-Star actor who has shown strong form recently. Despite their current struggles, the Royals have historically hit Boyd well.

Each game in this series will be crucial for both teams as they navigate the rest of the season. With trade rumors swirling and both teams striving for success, baseball fans are in for an exciting matchup at Wrigley Field.