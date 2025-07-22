Sports
Royals defeat Marlins 7-4, halt Miami’s four-game win streak
MIAMI, Florida — The Kansas City Royals ended the Miami Marlins‘ four-game win streak with a 7-4 victory on Sunday. Royals pitcher Kris Bubic threw five shutout innings and made a significant impact by hitting a home run and a double.
Bubic, who improved to 8-6, limited Miami to three hits while walking one during his impressive outing. Relief pitcher Carlos Estevez secured his 26th save, despite a shaky ninth inning where he gave up four runs, all unearned.
Salvador Perez continued his hot streak, hitting his 15th home run of the season in the eighth inning. His overall performance this series was stellar, going 5-for-10 with four runs and two homers.
Kansas City kicked off the scoring in the fourth inning with a series of key plays. After Bobby Witt Jr. led off with a double, Maikel Garcia’s sacrifice fly drove him in. Perez followed with a ground-rule double, and Jac Caglianone added a two-run double to give the Royals a 3-0 lead.
In the fifth inning, the Royals extended their lead. Jonathan India’s error allowed Freddy Fermin to reach base. After Kyle Isbel’s single, India contributed with a two-run double. Vinnie Pasquantino‘s sacrifice fly later in the inning pushed the score to 6-0.
Miami rallied in the ninth, scoring four runs, aided by India’s fielding error. Despite the late scare, Estevez managed to close out the game with a foul out from Kyle Stowers.
The Royals now sit at 48-52 and are preparing for a series against the Chicago Cubs. Bubic’s performance marked a significant turnaround for a team desperate for a win.
