Royals vs. Diamondbacks: Preview and Predictions for July 4 Matchup

Phoenix, Arizona – Baseball fans can look forward to an exciting game on July 4 as the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks in an inter-league matchup. Starting pitcher Kris Bubic, having a standout season, will battle against a potent Diamondbacks lineup.

Bubic, 27, has emerged as one of the American League’s top pitchers this season. He boasts a 2.25 ERA and 101 strikeouts over 96 innings. His consistency has been impressive, allowing more than three runs only twice in 16 starts. Last week, he held baseball’s highest-scoring team to just two runs in five innings.

The Diamondbacks, however, pose a significant challenge. They are averaging 5.18 runs per game, ranking third in the league. Even without star player Corbin Carroll, who is on the injured list, the Diamondbacks still feature several strong hitters. Ketel Marte, an underrated second baseman, has an impressive batting line of .299/.402/.603 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs this season.

Arizona excels against left-handed pitchers, having the seventh-highest slugging percentage in the league at .400. This gives them an edge despite Bubic’s strong performance.

On the opposing side, the Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound. Although Rodriguez has a less than stellar 5.13 ERA this season, he has shown improvement lately, with a 1.98 ERA over his last five appearances. This resurgence is timely as he faces a Royals team that struggles offensively, averaging just 3.30 runs per game.

The Royals’ offense lacks firepower, with only three players, including superstar Bobby Witt Jr., maintaining a wRC+ above 100. Facing pitchers like Rodriguez typically gives opposing teams the upper hand.

As the Diamondbacks host the Royals tonight, their home-field advantage and capable lineup put them in a favorable position to secure a victory in this July 4 matchup.