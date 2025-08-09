Royals End Red Sox Winning Streak with 7-3 Victory

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Kansas City Royals defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-3 on Wednesday night, ending Boston’s seven-game winning streak. Michael Wacha pitched six strong innings, scattering five hits while allowing only two runs, and striking out three batters.

Boston initially took the lead, scoring two runs in the first inning. However, the Royals clawed back and took the lead in the fourth inning with a two-run single by Bobby Witt Jr. The Royals extended their lead to 6-2 in the seventh inning, largely due to Jonathan India‘s contributions.

India, who had just signed a contract extension worth at least $130 million through 2033, was hitless in four at-bats. He did manage a long fly ball that was caught at the wall, a notable moment in the game.

A key play occurred in the sixth inning when Randal Grichuk, batting as a pinch-hitter, hit a deep ball to center field. Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran made the catch, but the relay throw missed covering first base as runners advanced to second and third but were left stranded.

Boston’s starting pitcher, Dustin May, making his Red Sox debut after a recent trade, lasted only 3 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits and issued two walks while striking out four.

The Royals will take a day off before a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox will also have a break before starting a three-game series against the San Diego Padres in California.