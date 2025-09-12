Royals Face Difficult Challenge Against Phillies This Weekend

Kansas City, MO – The Kansas City Royals face a critical challenge this weekend as they head to Philadelphia to play the Phillies. With the season winding down, the Royals’ playoff hopes hang by a thread.

The matchup is set for this weekend at Citizens Bank Park, where the Royals, currently with a 74-73 record, will take on the Phillies, who boast an impressive 87-60 record and a commanding 11-game lead in the NL East.

The Phillies have excelled since the start of August, holding a 26-13 record. Despite not leading the league in home runs, they are powered by Kyle Schwarber, who has hit 50 home runs this season, second in baseball. Since the All-Star break, Schwarber has hit 20 homers and is particularly effective at home, with 28 of his homers coming at Citizens Bank Park.

Alongside Schwarber, Bryce Harper is batting .303 at home, with Edmundo Sosa hitting .317 against left-handed pitchers. The team’s performance has been boosted by Harrison Bader, who has excelled after joining the team from the Minnesota Twins, hitting .339 over 35 games.

However, the Phillies will miss Trea Turner and Alec Bohm, both placed on the Injured List this week. The team has performed well on the base paths, achieving an 82 percent success rate in steals, but has also made the second-most outs on the bases.

On the mound, Walker Buehler will make his first appearance for the Phillies after being claimed off waivers. Buehler has struggled at times this season but pitched well before his release from the Boston Red Sox. He faces a Royals team that has struggled to score runs, averaging 3.80 runs per game, the 28th in MLB.

Meanwhile, Taijuan Walker, who has bounced back from a rough previous season, and Aaron Nola, who has recently returned from injury, will be key pitchers for Philadelphia. Nola has a 6.39 ERA in his last five starts but pitched six shutout innings in his most recent outing against the Mets.

As the teams prepare for the series, the Royals find themselves in desperate need of wins to keep their playoff hopes alive. This weekend could prove to be pivotal for Kansas City, possibly marking the end of their postseason dreams.