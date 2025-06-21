Royals Face Padres as Both Teams Seek Turnaround in Series

Kansas City, MO — The Kansas City Royals will take on the San Diego Padres this weekend in a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium, aiming to improve their standings in the American League Central.

As of June 20, the Royals stand at 37-38, sitting 10½ games behind the Detroit Tigers. Despite a recent three-game sweep against the Texas Rangers, Kansas City struggles, ranking 21st in run differential at minus-17 and 26th in OPS at .672.

The team’s rookie outfielder Jac Caglianone has shown promise with two homers in his first 14 games, but his overall batting average sits at .218. Veteran catcher Salvador Pérez leads the Royals in June with four homers, supported by five players exceeding an OPS of .850 this month, including Vinnie Pasquantino at .912.

In contrast, the San Diego Padres enter the clash with a 40-34 record, currently in third place in the National League West. A lackluster 2-5 road trip through Arizona and Los Angeles has dropped them five games behind the Dodgers and cut their hold on the third wild-card spot to a narrow half-game ahead of the Brewers and Cardinals.

The Padres managed a .265 batting average over their recent road trip but struggled with consistency on the mound, collectively posting a 5.37 ERA. Key hitters such as designated hitter Gavin Sheets and outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. have recently stepped up, both boasting OPS figures over .900.

Looking ahead to the pitching matchups, Royals righty Michael Lorenzen will start on Friday, hoping for better results after allowing 14 homers this season. His ERA is 4.91, and he has struggled against the Padres previously with a 6.12 career ERA in 15 games.

For the Padres, Nick Pivetta, who owns a 3.40 ERA this season, will take the mound. He has performed well at home, with a 2.40 ERA in seven starts at Petco Park.

The series continues on Saturday with rookie left-hander Noah Cameron making a strong case for himself with a 1.91 ERA over his last outings. The final game on Sunday features Royals righty Seth Lugo, who impressed with a 3.05 ERA this year.

Injury updates reveal that the Royals continue to manage several player absences, including pitchers Cole Ragans and James McArthur. Meanwhile, Tatis Jr. of the Padres underwent precautionary imaging on his wrist after being hit by a pitch.

As both teams look to recover from recent setbacks, this series presents a critical opportunity for each to gain momentum.