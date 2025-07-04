Royals Face Tough Choices as Trade Deadline Approaches

Kansas City, MO – The Kansas City Royals find themselves at a crossroads as the trade deadline looms. After an unexpected playoff appearance last season, the team’s hopes for 2025 have sourly dipped, currently standing with a 40-47 record, 14 games behind the AL Central leaders.

The team entered June with a winning record, but a dismal 8-18 performance throughout the month has significantly hurt their playoff chances. Their position in the AL playoff race is further complicated by the loss of ace pitcher Seth Lugo due to a rotator cuff strain.

As it stands, the Royals may need to consider becoming sellers at the trade deadline, with Lugo emerging as a prime asset. The right-hander, a runner-up for the AL Cy Young award last year, has maintained a solid 2.74 ERA in 15 starts this season, making him an attractive trade target for playoff contenders.

However, the Royals face challenges in gauging Lugo’s trade value. Concerns about potential declining performance metrics and a $15 million player option for 2026 raise questions. Although Lugo could bring a substantial return, evaluating competitor interest amidst his uncertain future could hinder talks.

General manager J.J. Piccollo has hinted that no immediate selling plans exist, although he acknowledged that the team’s performance could necessitate tough decisions. Meanwhile, teams like the Chicago Cubs are reportedly interested, assessing how Lugo might fit into their rotation.

Despite his strong statistics, Lugo’s recent numbers may not reflect his previous dominance convincingly enough to secure the expected trade return. Additionally, if attached to a qualifying offer after the season, the potential for injury raises doubts on his appeal to acquiring teams.

The Royals have multiple factors to weigh, including the future of their aging roster and the desire to retain key players like Lugo for competitive seasons ahead. Decisions on trading or keeping him will play a crucial role in shaping the team’s direction for the next few years.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes will remain on Kansas City to see if they choose to move Lugo and other veterans, or strive for one more push this season.