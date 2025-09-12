Sports
Royals and Guardians Clash at Progressive Field Tonight
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Kansas City Royals face off against the Cleveland Guardians tonight at Progressive Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
This matchup features the Guardians (74-70) beginning a crucial series against the Royals (73-72) in an attempt to improve their playoff chances. LHP Logan Allen will take the mound for Cleveland, sporting a record of 7-11 and an earned run average of 4.46. The Royals counter with RHP Jonathan Bowlan, who has a record of 1-2 and a 3.57 ERA.
Tonight’s game will be broadcast on CLEGuardians.TV, as well as on WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM, and WARF 1350 AM for Spanish listeners. Fans can catch the game through the Guardians Radio Network.
The Guardians’ starting lineup includes Steven Kwan in left field, José Ramírez at third base, and Brayan Rocchio at shortstop. The Royals welcome back key player Bobby Witt Jr. after he missed several games due to back spasms. Witt is crucial to the Royals’ playoff push, and his return is expected to bolster their lineup.
This matchup is set to be an exciting battle as both teams aim to position themselves for a late-season playoff run. As both the Guardians and Royals look to capitalize on their opportunities, tonight’s game promises to deliver thrilling baseball action.
Recent Posts
- Charlie Kirk’s Rise to Power in Christian Nationalism
- Stars Dazzle in Naked Dresses at London and New York Events
- Brewers Swept by Rangers, Still Eyeing Playoffs
- DermaRite Expands Recall of Hand Soaps Due to Bacterial Contamination
- NFL Announcer Lineup Set for Week 2 Games This Weekend
- SpaceX Launches Nusantara Lima Satellite After Weather Delays
- Authorities Raid Hotel After Death of Brett Gardner’s Son
- Washington Commanders Restructure Tunsil’s Contract, Creating Cap Space
- Roger Goodell’s NFL Legacy: Empathy Amid Controversy
- Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos Sparkle During Romantic Dinner
- Jayden Daniels’ Helmet Decal Sparks Cultural Pride in NFL Season Opener
- Aaron Rodgers Nears Brett Favre’s Touchdown Record This Weekend
- Mariners Aim for Win Streak Against Struggling Angels
- Royals and Guardians Clash at Progressive Field Tonight
- Tom Brady Reflects on Career Highlights in Kevin Hart Interview
- Phoenix Mercury Faces Dallas Wings in Season Finale
- World’s Largest Illegal Sports Streaming Site Shut Down
- Brandon McManus Faces Legal Challenges Amid NFL Career Changes
- Jordan Love: The Journey of a Franchise Quarterback with Family Support
- Lynx Face Valkyries in Final Regular Season Showdown