Royals and Guardians Clash at Progressive Field Tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Kansas City Royals face off against the Cleveland Guardians tonight at Progressive Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

This matchup features the Guardians (74-70) beginning a crucial series against the Royals (73-72) in an attempt to improve their playoff chances. LHP Logan Allen will take the mound for Cleveland, sporting a record of 7-11 and an earned run average of 4.46. The Royals counter with RHP Jonathan Bowlan, who has a record of 1-2 and a 3.57 ERA.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on CLEGuardians.TV, as well as on WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM, and WARF 1350 AM for Spanish listeners. Fans can catch the game through the Guardians Radio Network.

The Guardians’ starting lineup includes Steven Kwan in left field, José Ramírez at third base, and Brayan Rocchio at shortstop. The Royals welcome back key player Bobby Witt Jr. after he missed several games due to back spasms. Witt is crucial to the Royals’ playoff push, and his return is expected to bolster their lineup.

This matchup is set to be an exciting battle as both teams aim to position themselves for a late-season playoff run. As both the Guardians and Royals look to capitalize on their opportunities, tonight’s game promises to deliver thrilling baseball action.