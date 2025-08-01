Royals Make Moves at Trade Deadline Ahead of Series Against Blue Jays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals made significant roster changes ahead of their weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays. On August 1, 2025, the team announced the addition of four new players, including outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and pitchers Ryan Bergert, Bailey Falter, and Stephen Kolek. The Royals also acquired Randal Grichuk and Adam Frazier earlier in the month.

The Blue Jays, currently holding the best record in the American League, have been active recently as well. They acquired pitchers Seranthony Domínguez and Louis Varland, and first baseman Ty France. July was a successful month for the Jays, as they compiled an 18-8 record.

As the Royals prepare to face the Blue Jays in Toronto, both teams are looking to improve their standings. The Royals, with a current record of 54-55, will face the 64-46 Blue Jays. The Royals struggle offensively, averaging just 3.61 runs per game, while the Blue Jays score 4.73 runs per game.

In their last five games, the Blue Jays have lost four times, giving up a staggering 48 runs, primarily to teams like the Orioles. Despite this, the Blue Jays maintain a high batting average and a low strikeout rate, contributing to their overall success. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a standout player, hitting .373 in his last 22 games, while George Springer boasts a .378 average with eight home runs in his last 29 games.

Among the new players, Ty France poses a particular threat to the Royals, batting .392 with eight home runs in career matchups against them. Meanwhile, Ernie Clement has emerged as a key defensive player at third base for the Jays. In contrast, the Royals are struggling on the basepaths, stealing few bases and taking fewer extra bases than most teams.

Starting pitchers for the series include Michael Wacha and Kevin Gausman on Friday, followed by Noah Cameron and Max Scherzer on Saturday, and Seth Lugo and Chris Bassitt on Sunday. Gausman, a two-time All-Star, has turned in a solid season, boasting a 1.96 ERA over his last six starts. Scherzer, returning from injury, has struck out a season-high 11 batters in recent outings.

The Royals hope that their trade deadline signings can provide a much-needed boost as they strive for a Wild Card spot in the playoff race. The reshaped roster could be the key in their effort to close the gap with top teams in the league.