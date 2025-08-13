Kansas City, MO — The Kansas City Royals made several key acquisitions as the trade deadline passed, bolstering their roster for a late-season playoff push. As of now, they sit four games out of the American League Wild Card race with less than two months remaining in the 2025 regular season.

The team added infielder Adam Frazier and outfielders Randal Grichuk and Mike Yastrzemski to their lineup, addressing significant offensive struggles experienced throughout the season. However, all three players will become free agents at the end of the season, raising questions about their future with the team.

With the uncertainty surrounding these additions, the Royals may have to explore the free agent market either to retain them or find suitable replacements. This upcoming offseason boasts a wealth of available bats, including outfielder Lane Thomas, who previously played for the Cleveland Guardians.

Despite struggling this season with a .160 batting average, Thomas is known for his ability to produce runs and play solid defense across all outfield positions, as well as his power from the right side of the plate. He made his major league debut in 2019 and previously helped Cleveland reach the American League Championship Series in 2024.

The Royals will need to enhance their offensive capabilities to end the season strongly. Should Thomas recover from his injury and regain form, he could be a valuable asset. “He is still one of Major League Baseball’s top run producers when healthy,” noted insiders at the league.

Additionally, the Royals must consider the performance of Josh Naylor, a left-handed power hitter recently acquired by the Seattle Mariners. Naylor has emerged as a strong player in 2025, posting a .291 batting average and impressive on-base percentages.

Though they have Vinnie Pasquantino at first base, Naylor’s versatility could provide the Royals with options in the outfield, enhancing their lineup moving forward. The Royals, facing a critical offseason, must be strategic in targeting potential free agents to rebuild their offensive strength.

As the offseason approaches, it will be interesting to see which players the Royals pursue, especially given their current four-game deficit in the Wild Card standings.