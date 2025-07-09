Royals Sign Former Cy Young Winner Dallas Keuchel to Minor League Contract

Kansas City, MO — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday they have signed left-hander Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Keuchel recently held a workout for multiple clubs, including the Royals, where he was clocked at 92 mph.

Keuchel, 37, will earn a prorated salary of $2 million if he spends time on the major league roster. He has pitched in 13 seasons of Major League Baseball and won the 2015 American League Cy Young Award while with the Houston Astros.

During his prime from 2014-2018, Keuchel threw 950 1/3 innings with a 3.28 ERA and a 60% ground-ball rate. He was named an All-Star twice and was a World Series champion with the Astros in 2017.

In recent seasons, however, Keuchel’s performance has declined. After signing a three-year contract with the Chicago White Sox for the 2020-2022 seasons, he struggled significantly, resulting in his release before the final year of the deal.

In his last MLB season with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024, Keuchel had a 5.40 ERA in 16 2/3 innings. He also spent time pitching in Japan with the Chiba Lotte Marines.

The Royals, currently seeking help in their pitching rotation, are looking to develop depth as All-Star Cole Ragans is on the 60-day injured list. They have made several low-risk moves to strengthen their team, including a previous signing of 45-year-old Rich Hill.

As the Royals aim to improve their standing in the American League Central, it remains to be seen if Keuchel can regain his earlier form and make a positive impact.