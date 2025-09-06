Royals Struggle Against Left-Handed Pitching Amid Playoff Push

Kansas City, MO — The Kansas City Royals are pushing for a Wild Card spot as they face off against the Detroit Tigers in a critical series. With their playoff hopes on the line, Sunday’s rubber match was a must-win game for the Royals.

Managed by Matt Quatraro, the Royals fielded an unusual lineup against Tigers’ left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal. Missing from the game were regulars Mike Yastrzemski, Adam Frazier, and Jonathan India. Instead, the lineup included rookie pinch runner Tyler Tolbert, third catcher Luke Maile, and utility player Nick Loftin.

The Royals have struggled this season against left-handed pitching, batting just .239 with a .367 slugging percentage against lefties. In contrast, they have fared better against right-handed pitchers with a .250 batting average and a .403 slugging percentage. Only Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia have demonstrated consistent success against left-handed pitchers, raising concerns about the team’s imbalanced roster.

In their minor leagues, the problem persists, with most promising hitters also batting left-handed. The Royals’ attempts to address this issue through offseason acquisitions like Mark Canha and Hunter Renfroe have so far yielded disappointing results.

As the regular season enters its final stretch, the Royals must find a solution to their left-handed hitting dilemma if they hope to secure a spot in the postseason. With three teams to overtake for the Wild Card, their window for improvement is closing rapidly.

“We know we have to make changes,” Quatraro admitted. “Finding right-handed talent will be a priority for us moving forward.”