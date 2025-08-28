Royals Struggle in 7-0 Loss to White Sox

CHICAGO, IL – The Kansas City Royals faced a tough loss against the Chicago White Sox on August 26, 2025, falling 7-0 at Rate Field. The game’s outcome was largely determined by an explosive first inning from the White Sox.

The White Sox wasted no time establishing their dominance, hitting three RBI doubles in the first inning. Royals starter Noah Cameron struggled, but managed to limit damage until the fourth inning, when Korey Lee and Brooks Baldwin hit back-to-back home runs, bringing the score to 6-0.

The Royals’ offense had a tough time against White Sox starter Shane Smith, only managing two hits throughout the night. Bobby Witt Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski each contributed one double, but the rest of the lineup combined for just one baserunner, who reached on an error.

“We really failed to make solid contact tonight,” a frustrated Witt Jr. said after the game. “It’s disappointing to not put up a fight, especially against a team like the White Sox.”

Daniel Lynch IV took the mound in relief and allowed one more run in the seventh inning, leading to a final score of 7-0. This game marked one of the worst losses of the season for the Royals, who have lost four of their last six games.

Despite the loss, the Royals found a silver lining as the Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners also lost their games that night. The Royals will need to recover quickly, as they aim to end their road trip on a positive note with two upcoming games against the White Sox.