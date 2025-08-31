Royals Surge Back into AL Wild Card Race as Witt Shines

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Kansas City Royals are making a comeback this season, closing in on the American League Wild Card spots. After a challenging start, the Royals now find themselves just three games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final playoff berth.

Last year, Kansas City finished with 86 wins and clinched the second Wild Card spot. This season, a blend of emerging talents and dependable veterans is driving the team’s resurgence. Players like Maikel Garcia have stepped up significantly, contributing to the team’s success alongside established stars.

One of those cornerstones is star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who has been recognized as a top MVP candidate by Tim Kelly. Despite the high expectations following his impressive 10.5 WAR last season, Witt is still turning heads this year.

“Bobby Witt Jr. is a victim of his own success,” Kelly wrote. “This year feels a little underwhelming after he posted a staggering 10.5 WAR and finished runner-up in AL MVP voting last season. But if you set aside last year, Witt is still having an incredible campaign.”

Witt currently leads the league with 41 doubles and has 34 stolen bases, boasting an .858 OPS. His stats include a .298 batting average, 19 home runs, 74 RBIs, and a 6.0 WAR, making him one of MLB’s standout players this season.

Despite his impressive performance, Witt faces tough competition in the MVP race from two-time winner Aaron Judge and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who has been hitting home runs consistently.

With a record of 69-65, the Royals remain hopeful for a postseason appearance, making Witt’s continued output crucial for their success. As the season progresses, fans will be watching closely to see if Witt can maintain his form and lead the Royals back to the playoffs.