Royals and Tigers Clash in Key AL Central Series Opener

Detroit, MI – The Kansas City Royals face off against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night in a crucial three-game series that could impact the playoff landscape in the American League Central Division. The game is set to start at 7:10 p.m. ET, part of the ‘Friday Night Baseball’ lineup.

The Royals are making a late-season push for the Wild Card, having won eight of their last ten games. Currently, they sit just two games behind the Seattle Mariners for the AL’s third Wild Card spot.

In their previous series, the Royals triumphed over the Texas Rangers, winning three of four games to keep their hopes alive. Kansas City boasts one of the top pitching staffs in Major League Baseball, ranked third in runs allowed this season.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are looking to maintain their momentum after a clean sweep of the Houston Astros in a recent three-game series. As the current leaders in the AL Central, Detroit aims to solidify its lead, entering the matchup with a record of 7-1 in their last eight games.

Detroit starts the first game of the series with right-hander Casey Mize taking the mound. Mize, who has an impressive record of 12-4 and a 3.63 ERA, is tied for the sixth-most wins in the league. He’ll be opposed by Royals righty Ryan Bergert, who holds a 1-1 record with a 2.75 ERA.

Fans can catch the game live on streaming services offering comprehensive MLB coverage, including platforms like Fubo, DirecTV, and MLB.TV. Subscriptions provide varied access to the Tigers’ games, depending on viewer location and provider.

This series opener is vital for both teams as they strive to enhance their playoff positioning. The Tigers will look to defend their home turf at Comerica Park, while the Royals hope to continue their winning streak.