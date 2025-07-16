Sports
Royals Trade for Adam Frazier from Pirates for Cam Devanney
Kansas City, MO — The Kansas City Royals have acquired infielder Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor-league infielder Cam Devanney, according to sources including Robert Murray of FanSided. The trade marks a strategic move by the Royals as they look to bolster their lineup ahead of the playoff race.
Frazier, who is 33 years old, previously played for Kansas City during the 2024 season, where he struggled with a batting average of .202. However, he has shown some improvement this year with the Pirates, hitting .255 with three home runs and 21 RBIs in 78 games. His ability to play both second base and the outfield provides the Royals with valuable versatility.
The Royals selected Devanney to their major league roster just eight days ago, but he did not appear in a game. He has been performing well in the minors, boasting a .272 batting average with 18 home runs this season. Although still an unproven player at the MLB level, the Pirates will look to develop Devanney further.
Frazier is expected to offer a left-handed bat option to Kansas City’s lineup, which has primarily relied on right-handed hitters. Manager Matt Quatraro may utilize Frazier in a variety of positions, as the Royals seek to improve their offensive production. They entered the second half of the season with a record of 47-50 and a run differential of -28, having scored the fewest runs in the American League.
The Royals are set to return to action on Friday night against the Miami Marlins, where they will hope Frazier can contribute positively to their playoff push.
