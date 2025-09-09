Royce Lewis Returns Home for Twins Series Against Angels

Anaheim, California — Royce Lewis finally returned to Angel Stadium this week as the Minnesota Twins faced the Los Angeles Angels. After undergoing knee surgery in 2022, he had not played in his hometown for three years due to injuries. Lewis kicked off the series by inviting his teammates to dinner at his father’s restaurant, The Winery, on Sunday.

“We were excited to do that and have everyone come out and enjoy … what I think is the best restaurant in town — and possibly the world,” Lewis said.

Lewis, who grew up about 25 minutes from the stadium, is thrilled to be back playing in front of family and friends. He even wore In-N-Out-themed cleats for the games, complete with little red palm trees.

On Monday, Lewis recalled attending the 2002 World Series at the stadium as a kid and playing there in high school. “I’ve been waiting three years to play here, so it’s exciting,” he said.

However, not all news was positive for the Twins as Byron Buxton missed the starting lineup after injuring his knee in a recent game. Manager Rocco Baldelli reported Buxton had undergone treatment but couldn’t play as he was not at full speed.

Baldelli also provided updates on other players, saying Justin Topa is doing better after knee soreness yet was not expected to pitch Monday. Outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez returned from the injured list after recovering from an oblique strain.

On another note, the Twins made history as Jen Pawol, Major League Baseball’s first female umpire, was officiating in the series against the Angels.

As the Twins navigate injuries and player performances, the excitement surrounding Lewis’s return remains a highlight of the season.