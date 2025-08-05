News
RSF Urges Protection for Journalists in Guatemala
GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala — Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is calling on President Bernardo Arévalo to ensure the safety of journalists in Guatemala, especially those covering environmental issues. Local reporters face significant risks as they report on extractive industries and the eviction of indigenous communities.
RSF highlighted the dangerous conditions during a recent observation mission, revealing that many indigenous women journalists experience daily threats and discrimination. Artur Romeu, the director of RSF Latin America, emphasized the lack of recognition for these journalists despite them comprising over 43% of the population.
In a Spanish-language report titled “Periodismo Comunitario en Guatemala,” RSF outlines troubling cases, including Diego Petzey, who faced criminal charges for reporting on protests against a hydroelectric project lacking community consultation. Ana Chen, an indigenous journalist from the community radio station Xyaab’ Tzuultaq’a, was targeted by an online attack after reporting on natural disasters in El Estor.
The report points out that Guatemala’s legal framework does not recognize community radio stations, leaving them in a state of illegality. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights has previously ordered compensation for several such stations closed between 2006 and 2009, but they remain off the air.
Romeu stated, “The government must urgently recognize the importance of community and environmental journalism.” He stressed that protecting these journalists is crucial for both press freedom and environmental advocacy in the country.
