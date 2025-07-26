Ruben Amorim Adjusts Manchester United Strategy Ahead of West Ham Match

East Rutherford, New Jersey — Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim plans to change tactics as the team prepares for its second pre-season fixture against West Ham on Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.

In their opening match, a 0-0 draw against Leeds United in Stockholm, Amorim substituted the entire lineup at halftime. This time, he aims to give the starting XI more playing time to build match fitness.

“We are going to give more time to the starting XI,” Amorim told club media following training at Soldier Field in Chicago. “We need to give more time to feel the game. It’s important for them to have more time. But it’s not a decision [about] who’s the best starting XI to start against Arsenal. We are going to see things.”

Despite the need for players to regain match sharpness, Amorim noted the squad appears fit and lean. “When you play in the best league in the world, one of the best clubs, that is the minimum you have to do. You have to be in perfect condition,” he said.

The match is set to kick off at 7:00 PM local time, which is 12:00 AM BST on Sunday. Fans can enjoy the action live on MUTV and through the club’s official app.

In addition to the game, Amorim is also assessing his options in the transfer market, with ongoing evaluations to strengthen the squad further as the season approaches.