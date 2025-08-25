Rublev Faces Prizmic in US Open First Round Showdown

New York, NY – In the opening round of the 2025 US Open on Monday, No. 15-ranked Andrey Rublev is set to face No. 124 Dino Prizmic. The match will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM ET.

Rublev is the clear favorite with odds of -325, while Prizmic is listed at +240. This places Rublev with a 79% chance of winning according to various predictive models. The analysis aims to provide insights for fans interested in placing bets on the outcome.

“Rublev’s consistent performance in recent tournaments makes him a strong contender in this match,” said a tennis analyst from Dimers, who has simulated the match outcome 10,000 times. “He has a solid chance to cover the games spread as well.”

The odds indicate that Prizmic, despite being an underdog, has a 76.5% implied probability to win based on the betting line. However, this is largely reflective of the risks associated with betting rather than his actual form on the court.

Rublev has had a strong summer, reaching the semifinals in Los Cabos and penetrating the quarterfinals in both Canada and Cincinnati. He has consistently reached at least the third round in his last six US Open appearances.

Meanwhile, Prizmic is making his way up the ranks and has not yet recorded a win against a top-100 player this year. He primarily competes on the Challenger Tour, facing a significant step up in competition.

Numerous experts are weighing in on this matchup, predicting Rublev to secure a straightforward victory against the young Croatian. With the tournament’s increased competition level, every match is crucial, especially one with potential implications for the players’ rankings.

Fans and bettors are encouraged to stay updated on the odds, as they can fluctuate throughout the day leading up to the match. Bet responsibly and consider utilizing expert analysis to guide your betting decisions throughout the US Open.

As always, if gambling becomes problematic, resources and support are available. The National Council on Problem Gambling offers assistance at 1-800-GAMBLER.