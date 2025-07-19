Rublev, Nava Advance as Dark Horse Upsets Davidovich Fokina in Los Cabos

LOS CABOS, Mexico — Andrey Rublev returned to form on July 17, 2025, as he defeated local wild card in straight sets at the ATP 250 event in Los Cabos. The top-seeded Rublev showcased his powerful game and recorded a decisive 6-3, 6-2 victory in just 74 minutes.

Rublev, who is ranked No. 10 in the PIF ATP Rankings, was pleased with his performance. “It’s not easy when you’re top seed and you’re playing someone local, especially when you don’t know the guy,” he said. This win marked Rublev’s first hard-court victory since he claimed the title in Doha earlier this year.

During the match, Rublev hit an impressive 26 winners and won 92 percent of his first-serve points, according to Infosys ATP Stats. “I’m happy that I was able to win today in straight sets; that’s the most important thing,” Rublev added after his 80th tour-level quarter-final.

Rublev came to Los Cabos following a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon, where he was eliminated by a fellow competitor. He is now poised to compete for his second title of the season.

Next, Rublev will face 23-year-old Emilio Nava, who is celebrating a breakthrough moment after saving four match points against fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Nava rallied to win the match 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(6), marking the first time he has secured multiple wins in a tour-level event.

Also advancing to the quarter-finals was third-seeded Denis Shapovalov, who eased past American qualifier with a 6-1, 6-2 victory in just one hour. Shapovalov is aiming for his third quarter-final of the season after winning the title in Dallas and reaching the semi-finals in Acapulco.

With three Australians progressing, the tournament saw Schoolkate defeating fifth seed 6-3, 6-4, moving him up nine ranks to a career-high No. 101. Lastly, eighth-seeded Walton advanced by nullifying the chance of a second seed upset, securing a 6-3, 6-4 victory over his opponent.