London, England – Ruby Tandoh, the youngest contestant ever on the Great British Bake Off, has turned her baking success into a deep dive into the evolving world of food media. After her appearance on the show in 2013, Tandoh leveraged her newfound popularity to contribute to various food publications and author four cookbooks, shaping her career in culinary journalism.

In her upcoming book, Tandoh explores the phenomenon she terms the ‘Bake Off catapult effect,’ examining how certain online recipes and food trends have influenced modern eating habits. “I was desperate to figure out, Well, why is this happening?” Tandoh explained during a recent interview.

This week in London, Tandoh showcased her baking prowess with a rumpled toad-in-the-hole, a questionable apricot tart, and an Ishiguro-inspired seed cake. “When I cook, it tends to be because I’m interested in something,” she shared. Baking remains central to her culinary experiments.

On one particularly eventful morning, she indulged in a hearty breakfast featuring her friend Oliver‘s freshly made soda bread. “In a world of micromanaged sourdoughs, it has gravitas,” Tandoh remarked about the comforting loaf that quickly became her favorite breakfast after weeks of less satisfying meals.

Despite her passion for cooking, Tandoh admitted to struggling with routine meals. As she faced a hectic week off work, culinary decisions were often whimsical instead of practical. A range of foods, from leftover toad-in-the-hole to a late-night apricot frangipane tart, reflected her spontaneous approach.

Additionally, she tackled the challenge of balancing healthful eating with indulgence. “I eat everything I like and then throw in a few extras for luck,” she explained her philosophy, which frequently lands her in chaotic dining situations, sometimes leading to unusual combinations.

Tandoh’s culinary journey continued with visits to local eateries, including a nostalgic trip to Wimpy, Britain’s oldest burger chain, where she tasted a Fish in a Bun—a moment that sparked fond memories of British Americana.

Her explorations culminated in making a traditional seed cake, which she packed for a bike ride adventure. By the end of the week, her culinary experiences reflected not only her dietary choices but also her fascination with the cultural stories behind food.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Tandoh said, appreciating the serendipitous nature of her food adventures.