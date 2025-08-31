Rudy Giuliani Injured in New Hampshire Car Accident

Manchester, New Hampshire — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was seriously injured in a car accident on Saturday night, according to his spokesman, Michael Ragusa.

The 81-year-old Giuliani suffered a fractured vertebra and multiple cuts and bruises after his rental car was hit from behind at high speed. Ragusa provided details on Sunday about the incident, emphasizing Giuliani’s conditions and how the crash occurred.

Before the accident, Giuliani had stopped to help a woman who said she was a victim of domestic violence. He rendered assistance and contacted 911, staying with her until police arrived, Ragusa explained. “The accident occurred after he re-entered his vehicle,” he added.

Giuliani was taken to a nearby hospital in Manchester, where he is expected to stay for two to three days while recovering. Ragusa reassured that although the injuries are serious, “the mayor is in great spirits. He’s a beast. He survived 9/11,” he said.

Maria Ryan, Giuliani’s business partner and a nurse practitioner, is assisting in overseeing his care. “He’s getting further tests and stabilization of his injuries,” Ryan told the New York Post.