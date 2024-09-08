Rugby Developments: Coaching Changes and Player Transfers

Nick Easter has emerged as a strong contender for the role of England’s new defence coach following his successful coaching tenure at Newcastle Falcons and Worcester Warriors. The former No 8 is being considered by England head coach Steve Borthwick to replace Felix Jones after his departure.

In recent news, fly-half Damian McKenzie is reportedly in advanced discussions regarding a contract that will see him play in the French Top 14 for the remainder of the season. This comes after a tough period for McKenzie, who faced setbacks in previous matches.

Meanwhile, the Welsh club Dragons are on the lookout for a tighthead prop replacement after recent player movements left them in need of reinforcements. Dragons’ coach Dai Flanagan expressed hopes to finalize a new signing in time for their campaign kickoff against the unidentified opponent in the upcoming URC season.

Moreover, Sale Sharks announced that they will continue to be the main tenants at the Salford Community Stadium despite the local council acquiring full ownership of the venue. This decision marks a significant development for the club as they celebrate their 25th anniversary this weekend.

In player news, NSW scrum-half has indicated an interest in participating in a cross-code boxing match, adding an intriguing element to his future involvement in rugby. He currently faces competition to secure his place as the starting No. 9 for his team.

Potential transfers are also making headlines as Samoan rugby league international Carlos Tuimavave is evaluating his options with a preference to remain in the Super League rather than switching codes to join Doncaster Knights.

Additionally, a 32-year-old player is aiming to return to the Stormers to conclude his professional career after a stint in Japan, highlighting the continuing trend of players seeking to finish their careers with home clubs.

The RFU is exploring options concerning Wembley Stadium for potential venue needs as they plan for the Women’s Rugby World Cup set to take place in England in the upcoming year.