DA Rules Officer-Involved Shooting of Jabari Peoples Justified

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The Jefferson County District Attorney announced Wednesday that the shooting death of 18-year-old Jabari Peoples was justified. District Attorney Danny Carr stated that no charges will be filed against the officer involved in the June 23 incident at Homewood Soccer Park.

Carr made the announcement following a 2 p.m. meeting with Peoples’ family. He described the decision as based solely on facts and the law, stating, “A good kid made a terrible decision that cost him his life.”

Peoples was shot during an encounter with police after reports of possible criminal activity in the area. Carr explained that when officers approached the vehicle where Peoples was seated, they smelled marijuana. After the officer ordered both Peoples and a female passenger out of the car, they discovered a firearm inside.

A struggle ensued as the officer attempted to detain Peoples, who ultimately broke free and ran back to the vehicle. “He reached into the driver’s side, grabbed a gun and the officer shot him,” Carr said. The officer fired one shot, hitting Peoples in the back.

During a press conference with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Peoples’ family expressed their desire for full transparency regarding the footage of the incident. Crump claimed the video, which the family was shown, indicated that Peoples was running away and did not threaten the officer.

Crump stated, “There was more to this interaction than what was provided. This is not an open and shut case.” The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which investigated the incident, has withheld the video, citing ongoing investigative concerns.

Carr, however, assured that the investigation followed standard procedures, and the case has been closed. He urged the public to wait for the facts before forming opinions about the shooting.

People were left mourning the loss of Jabari Peoples, who was a 2024 graduate of Aliceville High School and a college student at Alabama A&M University studying criminal justice. His family and supporters continue to seek justice and transparency in the case.