Rumble Eyes $1.2 Billion Bid for Northern Data

BENGALURU, India — U.S.-listed video platform Rumble is considering a $1.17 billion offer for the German AI cloud company Northern Data AG. This announcement was made on August 10, 2025, as Rumble seeks to expand its cloud services.

According to statements from both companies and Reuters calculations, the proposed deal would integrate Northern Data’s data centers and GPU cloud services with Rumble’s existing operations. Rumble intends to offer 2.319 shares for each share of Northern Data.

This valuation puts Northern Data at approximately $18.3 per share, or 15.69 euros per share, which is about a 32% discount from its last closing price. Rumble’s offer is contingent on the divestiture of Northern Data’s Peak Mining unit before the deal is finalized.

Tether, the major shareholder of Northern Data, has shown support for the transaction. However, both companies emphasize that discussions may not lead to a formal agreement.

The news highlights Rumble’s ambitions in the cloud computing space, as it aims to leverage Northern Data’s technology to enhance its service offerings. Investors are closely watching how these negotiations unfold.