Business
Rumble Eyes $1.17 Billion Acquisition of Northern Data Amid AI Expansion
BENGALURU, India — Rumble, the video platform known for hosting U.S. President Donald Trump‘s Truth Social, is contemplating a significant acquisition to enhance its global AI cloud capabilities. The company is considering purchasing Germany’s Northern Data for approximately $1.17 billion, according to statements released by both firms.
The proposed deal would give Rumble control over Northern Data’s cloud service, Taiga, and its data center arm, Ardent. Rumble aims to integrate these operations into its existing structure to bolster its artificial intelligence and high-performance computing capabilities. The Taiga cloud unit currently manages substantial resources, including around 20,480 Nvidia H100 graphics processing units (GPUs) and over 2,000 H200 GPUs.
In a potential exchange offer, Rumble may provide 2.319 shares for each share of Northern Data, which would value the German company’s shares at about $18.3 each. This figure represents a 32% discount to Northern Data’s last closing price in Frankfurt.
Should the acquisition proceed, Tether, a major investor in Rumble, would become a key customer with a multi-year agreement to purchase GPUs. Tether, which owns 48% of Rumble, has indicated its support for the deal.
Northern Data’s board is currently evaluating Rumble’s offer and is open to discussions. However, no formal offer is guaranteed at this stage. The transaction would also involve Northern Data divesting its Bitcoin mining business, Peak Mining, to facilitate repayment of an existing loan from Tether.
Rumble’s plans to acquire Northern Data underscore its strategy to expand in the competitive landscape of AI and cloud services. Their efforts are further strengthened by Tether’s backing, which includes a prior investment of $775 million last year.
The acquisition, if finalized, could significantly influence AI and blockchain infrastructures, marking a notable milestone in the evolving tech landscape.
Recent Posts
- Karen Khachanov Achieves 200th Hard Court Win in Cincinnati
- Family of Missing Kentucky Child Offers Reward for Safe Return
- Ethereum Futures Open Interest Reaches Record High Amid Price Surge
- Solana’s Price Surge Sparks Excitement Among Investors
- Cubs Sign Nicky Lopez Again as Roster Adjustments Loom
- Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband, Passes Away at 48
- Jakub Mensik Advances in Cincinnati Open with Another Win
- Buccaneers GM Licht Reflects on Draft Mistakes and Character Focus
- CoreWeave to Announce Q2 Results Amid Mixed Analyst Outlook
- ATP Tour Announces Upcoming Tournament Schedule in Major Cities
- Atlanta Rapper T-Hood Shot and Killed in Gwinnett County Home
- New Rule Could Change H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Tottenham Spurs Prepare for UEFA Super Cup Showdown in Udine
- Carabao Cup Preview: Northampton Faces Southampton at Sixfields Stadium
- Donny Schatz Leaves Tony Stewart Racing After 18 Years
- Minnesota Hiker Missing in Wyoming Mountains Following Solo Trip
- Marcus Thuram Faces Competition After Inter Milan’s Tactical Shift
- Unexpected Upsets and Walkovers on Day 4 of Cincinnati Open
- Benfica Secures 2-0 Victory Over Nice in Champions League Qualifier
- Benfica Defeats Nice 2-0 in Champions League Qualifier