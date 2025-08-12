Rumble Eyes $1.17 Billion Acquisition of Northern Data Amid AI Expansion

BENGALURU, India — Rumble, the video platform known for hosting U.S. President Donald Trump‘s Truth Social, is contemplating a significant acquisition to enhance its global AI cloud capabilities. The company is considering purchasing Germany’s Northern Data for approximately $1.17 billion, according to statements released by both firms.

The proposed deal would give Rumble control over Northern Data’s cloud service, Taiga, and its data center arm, Ardent. Rumble aims to integrate these operations into its existing structure to bolster its artificial intelligence and high-performance computing capabilities. The Taiga cloud unit currently manages substantial resources, including around 20,480 Nvidia H100 graphics processing units (GPUs) and over 2,000 H200 GPUs.

In a potential exchange offer, Rumble may provide 2.319 shares for each share of Northern Data, which would value the German company’s shares at about $18.3 each. This figure represents a 32% discount to Northern Data’s last closing price in Frankfurt.

Should the acquisition proceed, Tether, a major investor in Rumble, would become a key customer with a multi-year agreement to purchase GPUs. Tether, which owns 48% of Rumble, has indicated its support for the deal.

Northern Data’s board is currently evaluating Rumble’s offer and is open to discussions. However, no formal offer is guaranteed at this stage. The transaction would also involve Northern Data divesting its Bitcoin mining business, Peak Mining, to facilitate repayment of an existing loan from Tether.

Rumble’s plans to acquire Northern Data underscore its strategy to expand in the competitive landscape of AI and cloud services. Their efforts are further strengthened by Tether’s backing, which includes a prior investment of $775 million last year.

The acquisition, if finalized, could significantly influence AI and blockchain infrastructures, marking a notable milestone in the evolving tech landscape.