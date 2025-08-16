Rumford Police Warn Residents as Search Continues for Armed Gunmen

RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) – Rumford Police have issued a shelter-in-place advisory as they search for four armed men in the area. The alert, which was announced Friday evening, remains in effect into Saturday morning.

The police reported on social media that residents near South Rumford Road and Milton Road should stay indoors and lock their doors. They are urging anyone who notices suspicious activity to call 911.

Authorities revealed that a K9 unit has been deployed to track the suspects, but specific information regarding the men’s alleged crimes has not yet been shared.

As of Saturday morning, police stated that the public is no longer in immediate danger. However, they maintained a significant presence in the area while continuing their investigation.

The situation is dynamic, and updates will be provided as they become available.