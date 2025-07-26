Rumored Couple Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon Spotted Together in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Actors Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon were seen together at the screening of Gordon’s new film, ‘Oh, Hi!’ on July 22, 2025. The pair have sparked romance rumors as they were spotted holding hands during the event.

White, 34, attended the screening at the Roxy Cinema to support Gordon, 29, who not only starred in but also produced the film. Joined by their co-stars and Gordon’s parents, the actors were seen enjoying each other’s company throughout the evening.

After the screening, they headed to an afterparty at JIMMY rooftop bar in SoHo, where their interactions continued to draw attention. Though keeping a low profile, witnesses noticed them holding hands and sharing affectionate moments.

This is not the first time the two have been linked. Romance rumors began last September when they were photographed together in a close embrace, deep in conversation. Sources close to the couple have indicated that their relationship may have progressed since then.

<p“A source shared that the two have been hanging out romantically and seem to be enjoying each other's company, often engaging in deep conversations and out on casual lunch dates,” a report stated.

Before Gordon, White was reportedly linked to singer Delilah Belle Hamlin, and he was married to Addison Timlin until May 2023. Together, White and Timlin share two daughters.

‘Oh, Hi!’ is set to premiere in theaters on July 25, 2025. Meanwhile, White continues to receive acclaim for his role in the hit series ‘The Bear,’ which is available for streaming on Hulu.