Rumors Emerge About Love Island USA Stars Chelley and Ace’s Pre-Show Link

Fiji – Romance is heating up on season 7 of Peacock’s Love Island USA, where participants Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe and Ace Green have sparked rumors about their relationship before entering the villa.

On June 19, Chelley’s friends addressed growing speculation on her social media account, insisting that while she and Ace crossed paths in New York, they were never in a formal relationship. “We want to be transparent and clear the air, as some of the rumors have gotten far from the truth,” the statement read.

Chelley, 27, and Ace, 22, revealed that they briefly met outside a nightclub earlier this year and later connected through social media. Her friends emphasized that there were no children or hidden past between them.

“What’s unfolding now is real, unscripted, and could change at any moment,” they added. Despite earlier partners—Ace was with Amaya Espinal and Chelley with Austin Shepard—their chemistry was undeniable, leading to Ace choosing Chelley during a recoupling episode.

During his recoupling speech, Ace expressed his admiration for Chelley, stating, “She’s challenged me to be creative and step outside of the box, and that’s something that doesn’t come often for me.” He also noted that Chelley lights up the room every time she walks in.

Despite ongoing rumors of a deeper connection, the two have not commented further on their past. Austin Shepard, another participant, highlighted their chemistry, urging Ace to pursue his feelings.

As the relationship continues to develop on-screen, fans are curious if external claims about a past marriage or children will affect their bond. For now, they remain focused on what unfolds in the villa, with more episodes airing daily.