Entertainment
Rumors Emerge About Love Island USA Stars Chelley and Ace’s Pre-Show Link
Fiji – Romance is heating up on season 7 of Peacock’s Love Island USA, where participants Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe and Ace Green have sparked rumors about their relationship before entering the villa.
On June 19, Chelley’s friends addressed growing speculation on her social media account, insisting that while she and Ace crossed paths in New York, they were never in a formal relationship. “We want to be transparent and clear the air, as some of the rumors have gotten far from the truth,” the statement read.
Chelley, 27, and Ace, 22, revealed that they briefly met outside a nightclub earlier this year and later connected through social media. Her friends emphasized that there were no children or hidden past between them.
“What’s unfolding now is real, unscripted, and could change at any moment,” they added. Despite earlier partners—Ace was with Amaya Espinal and Chelley with Austin Shepard—their chemistry was undeniable, leading to Ace choosing Chelley during a recoupling episode.
During his recoupling speech, Ace expressed his admiration for Chelley, stating, “She’s challenged me to be creative and step outside of the box, and that’s something that doesn’t come often for me.” He also noted that Chelley lights up the room every time she walks in.
Despite ongoing rumors of a deeper connection, the two have not commented further on their past. Austin Shepard, another participant, highlighted their chemistry, urging Ace to pursue his feelings.
As the relationship continues to develop on-screen, fans are curious if external claims about a past marriage or children will affect their bond. For now, they remain focused on what unfolds in the villa, with more episodes airing daily.
Recent Posts
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji
- Emmy Races Heat Up as New Contenders Emerge
- Danny Boyle Confirms No Return to James Bond Franchise
- Chinese Satellite Breaks Ground with Laser Communication at 36,000 km
- New Loquat Seed and Summer Harvest Event Launch in Grow a Garden
- Lawsuit Filed After Allergic Reaction on Singapore Airlines Flight
- FedEx Founder Fred Smith Dies at 80, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Metallica’s ‘Mama Said’ Origin Story Uncovered in 1996 Interview
- Nigeria’s Hajj Commission Inspects Medical Clinics in Makkah
- The Weeknd Sets Attendance Record at Empower Field Concert