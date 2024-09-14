Rumors of ‘The Goonies 2’ Sequel Debunked by Original Cast

Recent rumors that a sequel to the beloved 1985 film “The Goonies” is in development have been dismissed by original cast members. Reports had surfaced earlier suggesting that “The Goonies 2” would start filming next summer with many of the original cast returning, but these claims have now been denied by key figures involved.

Martha Plimpton, who starred in the original film, took to Instagram to clarify the situation. She stated, “People, there is no ‘Goonies 2’ script, there is no one ‘attached.’ Spielberg is not directing, it’s not real.” She further urged followers to focus on checking their registration and voting instead.

Corey Feldman, another original cast member, added that he had “no information” regarding the development of a sequel. His statement further squashed any remaining hopes that “The Goonies 2” was underway.

Interest in a sequel to “The Goonies” has persisted for years. Back in 2014, there was notable buzz about such a project, with director Richard Donner expressing hopes to reunite the original cast. At that time, actor Sean Astin was confident a sequel would happen, famously stating he was “1,000% certain” it would occur, although this prediction has yet to materialize.

“The Goonies,” which starred a youthful ensemble including Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, and Ke Huy Quan, follows a group of children who discover a treasure map and embark on an adventure to find the fortune of a legendary pirate named One-Eyed Willy. A family of criminals also chases them, hoping to claim the treasure for themselves. The film, based on a story by Steven Spielberg, remains a classic in adventure cinema.

While “The Goonies 2” is not currently in the works, the fervor and anticipation for a potential sequel endure, showing the lasting impact and legacy of this iconic film.