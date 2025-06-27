Rumors Surround LittleBigPlanet Remaster Listing on IMDb

Los Angeles, CA – A potential remaster of the popular 2008 title LittleBigPlanet has recently surfaced on IMDb, sparking excitement and skepticism among fans.

LittleBigPlanet was a major success for Sony, popularizing its main character, Sackboy, as a mascot for the PlayStation brand. The game spawned two sequels and enjoyed a stable fanbase. However, after the release of LittleBigPlanet 3 in 2014, the franchise’s visibility declined significantly.

Last year, servers for the games began shutting down, and LittleBigPlanet 3 was removed from the PlayStation Store, prompting many to believe that Sony had put the franchise to rest.

On Twitter, user @NextGenPlayer shared a listing for a LittleBigPlanet Remastered that featured PlayStation 5 box art. This led numerous fans to speculate if Sony was preparing to revive the series.

However, some industry observers are questioning the authenticity of the listing. They emphasize that anyone can create a page on IMDb, making it easy for users to post unofficial projects. The lack of an official announcement from Sony further fuels doubt about the remaster’s legitimacy.

A seasoned writer noted, “Making a fake page on IMDb isn’t actually difficult. I’ve seen this happen many times before where a project turns out to be unofficial.” Some fans remain hopeful that they might be proven wrong about the rumors.

Despite the excitement, it seems that for now, the future of LittleBigPlanet remains uncertain.