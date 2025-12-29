Rumors Swirl Around Caleb Williams and Model Ash Kaashh Amid Bears Playoff Push

CHICAGO, Ill. — Caleb Williams, the standout quarterback for the Chicago Bears, is gaining attention not just for his impressive gameplay this season but also for his rumored new romance with model Ash Kaashh. The 24-year-old player, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022, has led the Bears to an 11-4 record and a playoff berth.

Williams has become the face of the Bears’ resurgence, especially following a thrilling overtime victory against the Green Bay Packers, where he threw a stunning game-winning touchdown. Fans are now buzzing about his personal life, speculating about his relationship with the 28-year-old influencer Kaashh, who boasts 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

After parting ways with his longtime girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, earlier in the season, Williams appears to be moving on. Kaashh was spotted at a Bears game making a gesture associated with Williams’ signature celebration, stirring speculation about their potential romance.

The connection between Williams and Kaashh deepened when they were seen shopping at the same high-end store, which fans believe reflects their shared taste. NFL commentator Dov Kleiman noted the chatter, stating, “Williams is winning on and off the field.”

Despite the mounting rumors, both Kaashh and Williams have not publicly addressed the speculation, leaving fans to theorize based on social media activity and public appearances. As they prepare for an upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers, the focus remains on Williams’ performance, which has garnered praise from coaches and fans alike.

“You got that belief, you got that confidence, you got that swagger as an offense,” Williams said after last week’s game. “It’s time to go win the game.” With further games ahead, Williams is not only looking to solidify his legacy with the Bears but may also be navigating the complexities of newfound fame in both sports and his personal life.