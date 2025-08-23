Business
Rumors Swirl About Roblox Shutdown Amid Growing Safety Concerns
EL PASO, Texas — Widespread panic has erupted among players of the popular gaming platform Roblox due to rumors that the platform will shut down on September 1, 2025. These rumors, fueled by a viral post, claim that the decision arises from safety concerns and overwhelming user demand.
The alarming announcement began circulating on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on August 18, reportedly issued by an account called Roblox Notifier. The post claimed, “After careful consideration, we have decided to permanently shut down our platform,” and attributed the choice to safety issues and community feedback.
Roblox confirmed in a news release on August 7 that it collaborates with law enforcement to ensure user safety and investigates threats diligently. They also addressed ongoing lawsuits that accuse the platform of not safeguarding minors from predators, stating, “No system is perfect and bad actors adapt to evade detection.”
Despite the chaotic online rumors, Roblox reassured its users that the platform remains operational and emphasized its commitment to user safety. “Any assertion that Roblox would intentionally put our users at risk of exploitation is simply untrue,” a Roblox spokesperson stated in their communication.
The platform has 111.8 million daily active users and achieved 27.4 billion engagement hours. Furthermore, Roblox has previously dealt with similar rumors of shutting down, which were quickly dismissed as hoaxes.
The latest rumors have arisen amidst a backdrop of legal scrutiny, with the state of Louisiana launching a lawsuit against Roblox that highlights the platform’s failure to protect minors from inappropriate content. Concerns have risen globally, resulting in Roblox facing bans in various countries for similar issues.
As speculation continues, players are eagerly awaiting official confirmation from Roblox regarding its status. Until then, many see the shutdown rumors as another case of misinformation plaguing the online space, potentially prompted by the platform’s recent controversies.
As it stands, Roblox is still active, but the silence surrounding the current situation raises questions about its future amidst legal challenges and user concern.
