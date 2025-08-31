Rumors Swirl Around Sydney Sweeney’s Love Life

Venice, Italy – Sydney Sweeney, the 27-year-old actress known for her roles in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” is at the center of intense romance speculation this summer. Recently spotted with music mogul Scooter Braun during wedding celebrations, Sweeney’s love life has captured public interest.

Rumors of a potential relationship between Sweeney and retired NFL star Tom Brady sparked in June 2025, after they were seen together at Jeff Bezos‘ wedding in Venice. The unexpected pairing surprised fans and led to a flurry of social media discussions. Brady, 48, has remained prominent in the news since his retirement, which heightened interest in the possible romance.

However, speculation intensified after Sweeney was photographed with Braun, 44, a high-profile music manager known for representing artists like Ariana Grande. This sighting at the same wedding led gossip columns to declare them as a couple, while Braun remained tight-lipped about the situation.

Fans are divided, speculating over whether Sweeney is romantically involved with Brady, Braun, or possibly neither. This uncertainty has sparked a lively conversation on social media, contributing to Sweeney’s status as one of the most searched celebrities in the U.S.

Despite the swirling rumors, none of the individuals have officially confirmed any relationship. Sweeney has chosen to remain silent on the matter, as have Brady and Braun. Until further clarification arises, the question of Sweeney’s dating life remains an intriguing mystery.