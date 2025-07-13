Run 4 Roses Classic Poised to Boost Louisville’s Economy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville is hosting the largest girls’ basketball tournament in the country, the Run 4 Roses Classic, from July 8 to July 21. This event is expected to generate nearly $60 million for the local economy.

The tournament includes a series of competitions, such as the Roses Rising, the Run 4 Roses Championship, The Splash, and a boys’ tournament called the Grassroots Championship. Games are taking place across nearly 100 courts at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Tucker Neale, founder and director of Run 4 Roses, announced that more than 1,600 girls’ teams from nine countries, including 16 teams from Australia, are participating. He estimates this will attract around 200,000 visitors to the city.

<p"Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby will always be king, but we’re happy to be the queen,” Neale said, emphasizing the significance of this event.

Neale praised Louisville’s hospitality, stating, “People are nice, the food is great, it’s a small city people can get around easily, and the airport is one mile from the facility.” As families and fans pour into town, local businesses, especially in areas like Fourth Street, are experiencing a surge in activity.

Grant Falls, a bartender at Pizza Bar Louisville, mentioned the excitement, saying, “We had a DJ on Thursday night, and there were just so many people in here. Everybody was having a good time, dancing — yeah, it’s been really nice to see it full.”

The Run 4 Roses Classic runs through July 21, continuing to bring attention and economic vitality to Louisville.